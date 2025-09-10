Amundi Raises Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $111,598,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 978.8% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 910,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,250 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $15,004,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $12,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

