Amundi Raises Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. This represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $261.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.31 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

