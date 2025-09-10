Amundi Raises Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Amundi boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.29% of Five Below worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1,653.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 49,592 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,745,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,788,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Five Below by 90.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 265,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,309.78. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,787. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

