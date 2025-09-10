Amundi Sells 12,595 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Amundi lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,657,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,658,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%.Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

