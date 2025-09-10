Amundi Sells 2,380 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Amundi trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $707,222.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.