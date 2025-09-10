Amundi Sells 9,043 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,258.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFPM opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.19. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

