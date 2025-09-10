Analyzing Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) and Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) and Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter’s and Skechers U.S.A.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $2.84 billion 0.37 $185.51 million $3.77 7.66 Skechers U.S.A. $8.97 billion 1.06 $639.47 million $4.38 14.44

Skechers U.S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Carter’s. Carter’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skechers U.S.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carter’s and Skechers U.S.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 3 2 0 0 1.40 Skechers U.S.A. 0 9 5 1 2.47

Carter’s presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus price target of $66.46, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Carter’s.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and Skechers U.S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 4.79% 20.68% 7.29% Skechers U.S.A. 7.07% 13.44% 7.60%

Volatility & Risk

Carter’s has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers U.S.A. has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skechers U.S.A. beats Carter’s on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners. The International segment is involved in selling in retail stores and ecommerce websites in Canada and Mexico, and to international wholesale customers and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands. In addition, the company provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, and boots for protective footwear in their work environments. It sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. The company licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

