Analyzing ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and ModivCare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $2.98 billion 0.27 -$146.98 million ($7.77) -2.67 ModivCare $2.75 billion 0.00 -$201.28 million ($16.10) -0.03

Volatility & Risk

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than ModivCare. AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of ModivCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services -10.75% 11.09% 3.34% ModivCare -8.33% 13.64% -1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMN Healthcare Services and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 1 4 3 0 2.25 ModivCare 0 3 1 0 2.25

AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.11%. ModivCare has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,799.09%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than AMN Healthcare Services.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats ModivCare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other. The company offers risk underwriting, contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. It also provides in-home personal care services, such as bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. In addition, the company offers remote patient monitoring solutions, including personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.