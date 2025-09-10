Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Telligent Fund LP

Telligent Fund LP grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of Telligent Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average is $212.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.99.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.