Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lessened by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,842,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $631,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $234.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
