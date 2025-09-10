AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 276,471 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Wayfair worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 199,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,634,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,340.80. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 199,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $15,638,683.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 544,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,655,323.20. This represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,204 shares of company stock valued at $81,706,986 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of W opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 2.95. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $90.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.