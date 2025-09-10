AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 419,784 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 764.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,784 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 514.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,545 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 856.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. TD Cowen upgraded CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

