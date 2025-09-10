AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visteon Corporation $VC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 286.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 558.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 33.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth $84,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra Research lowered Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,560. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.25. Visteon Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

