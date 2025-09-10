AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SouthState Co. $SSB

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 218,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SouthState by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 412,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.32. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 22.38%.The firm had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SouthState from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher acquired 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.31 per share, with a total value of $324,820.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,089.14. The trade was a 67.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 39,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,095.80. This represents a 6.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,338 shares of company stock worth $786,321. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

