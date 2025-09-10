AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 119,000 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Scorpio Tankers worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,678,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 167,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $19,471,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,966 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.5%

STNG stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.38. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

