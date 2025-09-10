AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 195,606 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 447,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,606 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,736,003,000 after purchasing an additional 478,728 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 130.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,592,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $273,852,000 after buying an additional 881,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,449,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $139,476,000 after buying an additional 52,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Western Digital by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $136,222,000 after buying an additional 1,742,481 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of WDC stock opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $95.37.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,975 shares of company stock worth $3,935,806. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.