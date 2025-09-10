AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,650 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 81,130 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE SE opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $76.38 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price objective (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.99.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.



