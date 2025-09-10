AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc $AON

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $13,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $366.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.