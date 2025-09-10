AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,589 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,104,081 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 165,766.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HMY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.80. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

