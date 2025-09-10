AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,191 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Flowers Foods worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 163.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 165,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 173,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

