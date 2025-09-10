AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,415 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.06% of Hanmi Financial worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $65.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.23%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

