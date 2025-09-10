AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Flex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Flex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $125,042.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 301,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,444.76. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. This trade represents a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,827 shares of company stock worth $12,550,282. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

