AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 1,144.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $13,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UWMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 408,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in UWM by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UWM by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 1.76.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,499,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,265.44. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,601,224 shares of company stock valued at $63,945,755. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

UWM Company Profile

(Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

