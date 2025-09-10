AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 829.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,338 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11,667.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,334,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,218,000 after buying an additional 4,297,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,870,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,588,000 after acquiring an additional 298,947 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,722,000 after acquiring an additional 360,183 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,107,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 297,733 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

