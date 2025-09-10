AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,137.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,334 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Qorvo by 505.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 19,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Qorvo has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.