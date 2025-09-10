AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.45.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Cfra Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.94.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

