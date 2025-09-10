AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $212.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $214.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

