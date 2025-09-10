AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 232,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,211,000 after buying an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.38 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

