AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $228.56 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

