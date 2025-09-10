AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 295.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after buying an additional 1,182,028 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,562,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,903,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 408,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

MPW opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The company had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

