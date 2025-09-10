AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.55 Million Position in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Marzetti worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MZTI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marzetti in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Marzetti during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Marzetti by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MZTI stock opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25. The Marzetti Company has a one year low of $156.14 and a one year high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marzetti in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

