AQR Capital Management LLC Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of EPAM Systems worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 149.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $165.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

