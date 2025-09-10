AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $13,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $526,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 35,832.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,917,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dover by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319,319 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Dover by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $174.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.63.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.