AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 144,368 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Stag Industrial worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STAG opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 117.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

