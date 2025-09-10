AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 203,788 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of FR opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.880-2.960 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

