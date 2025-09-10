AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,458 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 120.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.45, for a total value of $216,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,130,706.10. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $507.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

