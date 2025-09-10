AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,612 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Freshpet worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Freshpet by 450.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 688.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $101.00 target price on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.07.

Freshpet Price Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.Freshpet’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.