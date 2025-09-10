AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145,154 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 122.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of ALV opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $127.17.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

