AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,101 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Rambus worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 60.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,746,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,728 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 248,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,256,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,232,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 104,356 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Rambus by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,199,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,107,000 after buying an additional 333,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $83,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,514. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,686 shares of company stock valued at $933,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.38. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $81.89.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

