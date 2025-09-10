AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,983 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $121.38 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $147.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,146,084 shares of company stock worth $1,487,490,534. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

