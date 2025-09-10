AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 140,374 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,374 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after purchasing an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after purchasing an additional 401,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 561,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

