AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of Seaboard Corporation $SEB

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Seaboard worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Seaboard by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $135,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seaboard by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,901.00 on Wednesday. Seaboard Corporation has a 1-year low of $2,365.00 and a 1-year high of $4,038.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,407.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,920.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.93%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.