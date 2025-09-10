AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $16,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 71,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,796.50 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,678.87 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,800.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,801.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

