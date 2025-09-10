AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,917 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,489,000 after acquiring an additional 206,582 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $4,543,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.