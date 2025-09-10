AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of Argan, Inc. $AGX

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Argan worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Argan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Argan by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 68,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Argan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 529,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of AGX stock opened at $217.51 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $253.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.87.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.Argan’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGX. Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGX

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total transaction of $3,307,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,871.16. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,970. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,836 shares of company stock worth $9,687,716 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.