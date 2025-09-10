AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 357,221 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357,221 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $18,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,620 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 481,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%.Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

