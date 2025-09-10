AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 525,257 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525,257 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 77,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meketa Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.