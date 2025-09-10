AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 65,924 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,924 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of WEX worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in WEX by 20,412.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,069,000 after purchasing an additional 635,450 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 381,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 169,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 168,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 314,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 135,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,783,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,753.60. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $331,533.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

