AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3%

Deere & Company stock opened at $475.33 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $378.66 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

