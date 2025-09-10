AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 722 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,265,000 after acquiring an additional 862,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $334,805,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,196,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,229,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 564,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

